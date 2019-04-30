|
MURRAY SONNY SUSSMAN It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Murray Sonny Sussman on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Devoted and beloved husband of the late Norma Sussman. He will be deeply missed by his family Sandy and Deena, Peter and Sara. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Yale Scotty and Jack. A special thank you to Dr. Lance Cersene for his excellent care and support, and of course to Connie, Ellen, Emma and Aida. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Shiva at 38 Avenue Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Baycrest Foundation with funds going towards Brain Health 416-785-2875 or charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019