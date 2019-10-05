You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna MIRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna MIRON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna MIRON Obituary
MYRNA MIRON (née Long) November 23, 1942 - September 21, 2019 Myrna Miron passed away at home in Alliston, Ontario, at the age of 76. A beautiful person in every way, she was the heart of her family and will be forever missed by her loving husband, Bob; children, Michelle, Marcia, and Janet; grandchildren, Callum, Owen, Noah, Bella, Miguel, Noelle, Sarah, and Zachary; and sister, Dolores. Reception October 25, 1 p.m., W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria Street East, Alliston. Memorial donations may be directed to the West Park Foundation, Toronto. https:// www.westpark.org/ foundation/WaystoGive/ TributeGift
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now