NADIA NAMAN ASHOO Her husband, her children, her grandchildren. Coffee and dessert. Music to dance to. A fresh canvas and her paints. Bird watching in her backyard. These were the favourite things of Nadia Naman Ashoo. Born in her beloved home nation of Kuwait, she was admired for her intelligence and became the first female in her family to gain a university degree. Nadia fled the occupation of Kuwait and the first Gulf War and arrived in Canada with three young children. Her tireless, selfless efforts allowed her children to flourish in their adopted new home. Nadia was devoted to her church and touched countless lives as a schoolteacher for more than 30 years. Most of all, she will be remembered for her welcoming spirit and for all the love she gave and received. Nadia rose to every occasion with strength and generosity - and, always, impeccably dressed. She has earned her final rest. Nadia Naman Ashoo died peacefully, on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020, at the age of 69, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the cherished wife of Mufeed Ashoo for 45 years; adored mother of Dalia Dinno (Raied), Karam Ashoo (Jumana) and Layth Ashoo; and devoted grandmother of Jenna, Randa, Leanna, Aylie and Sebastian. A private family service has been held at Christ Church St. James, and a private interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. If desired, her family asks for donations to be made to the Daily Bread Food Bank. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
.