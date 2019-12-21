You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
NADIR NASRALLAH (née De Almeida Lara) Peacefully at Park Place Retirement Residence on December 7, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of Daher Nasrallah. Loving mother of Eli Nasrallah (Kelli Smith), Ron Nasrallah (Chris Potvin) and Leila Nasrallah (Rick Vidale). Cherished grandmother of Marlo Nasrallah and Lee Spurgeon. Nadir will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. In Nadir's memory, we are respecting her wish for no funeral service. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.kellyfh.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
