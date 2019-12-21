|
|
NADIR NASRALLAH (née De Almeida Lara) Peacefully at Park Place Retirement Residence on December 7, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of Daher Nasrallah. Loving mother of Eli Nasrallah (Kelli Smith), Ron Nasrallah (Chris Potvin) and Leila Nasrallah (Rick Vidale). Cherished grandmother of Marlo Nasrallah and Lee Spurgeon. Nadir will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. In Nadir's memory, we are respecting her wish for no funeral service. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.kellyfh.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019