NANCY ADINA OSLER (née Riley) June 20, 1920 - June 27, 2019 Peacefully, in her 100th year, with her children at her side. Daughter of Conrad S. Riley and Jean (Culver) Riley, and much loved and admired wife of Gordon P. Osler (2012). Born and raised in Winnipeg, Nancy was the sixth out of eight children, and being part of a large family was central to her identity throughout her life. After graduating from Elmwood School in Ottawa, she travelled to London following the outbreak of World War II to volunteer for the war effort. She later joined the Canadian Womens' Army Corp, ultimately attaining the rank of Staff Captain and serving in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. Towards the end of the war, a rather terrified German soldier handed over his revolver to Nancy in surrender. She kept that Mauser for most of her life. In 1948, Nancy married Gordon Osler in Winnipeg. They were happily married for 64 years and were proud parents of three children: Sanford (Betty Ann), Sue (Biff Matthews), and Gill. A large part of their early family life centered around Lake of the Woods, where many wonderful summers were spent sailing and enjoying cottage life. The family moved to Toronto in 1964. Nancy's life was marked by a love and appreciation of beauty in all things, particularly classical architecture, and the decorative and fine arts. She had an overarching sense of style and was always impeccably turned out - classic and elegant with a touch of flair. A dedicated Anglophile, Nancy had a lifelong love of the Royal family, well turned-out children with good manners, poodles and chocolate. In addition to great presence, she had a fine command of the English language, and was quick to correct her children's and grandchildren's grammar. Nancy and Gordon wintered in Florida for almost forty years, latterly in Palm Beach, where they had many friends and led an active social life. Nancy's remarkable memory and insatiable curiosity served her well in her role as de facto family historian and archivist for the Osler and Riley families. She remained mentally at the top of her game to the end, continuing to amaze those around her with her ability to recall detailed facts from decades past. Nancy was predeceased by her siblings, Culver, Ron, Betty, Conrad, Albert, Derek and Sanford, and by her granddaughter, Shannon Matthews (2015). She will be missed by her grandchildren, Matthew Osler (Tanya Rank), Lynn Osler (Nick Duran), Graham Matthews (Meredith Roy), Trevor Matthews (Catalina Zbar), Madelaine and Nicholas Fortier, as well as the wider Riley clan, with whom she loved keeping in touch. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Felix Osler, Jayden Duran and Hannah Matthews. The family would like to thank Dr. Jean Marmoreo for her compassion and assistance. Should you wish, donations can be made to Dying With Dignity Canada. A reception to celebrate the life of Nancy Osler will be held at 3:30 p.m., with remarks at 4:15 p.m., on Tuesday, July 23, at the York Club, 135 St. George Street, Toronto. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019