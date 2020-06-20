|
NANCY ALISON POWIS Born March 31, 1958, in Toronto. Died peacefully at Crossroads Hospice in Port Moody, British Columbia, on June 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Shirley Powis and the late Alfred Powis, she will be greatly missed by her brothers Tim (Nora) and Charles (Ellen), and by her many devoted cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren. Nancy spent many contented summers at the family compound in Knowlton, Quebec, and enjoyed spending time and painting landscapes at her island on Georgian Bay. A decade ago, she moved from Toronto to her house in Tofino, on Vancouver Island. Thanks to the staff of Crossroads and especially to Nancy's cousin and great friend Jane Henry and her husband, Scott Jones, who helped Nancy tirelessly throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020