You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy POWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Alison POWIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Alison POWIS Obituary
NANCY ALISON POWIS Born March 31, 1958, in Toronto. Died peacefully at Crossroads Hospice in Port Moody, British Columbia, on June 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Shirley Powis and the late Alfred Powis, she will be greatly missed by her brothers Tim (Nora) and Charles (Ellen), and by her many devoted cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren. Nancy spent many contented summers at the family compound in Knowlton, Quebec, and enjoyed spending time and painting landscapes at her island on Georgian Bay. A decade ago, she moved from Toronto to her house in Tofino, on Vancouver Island. Thanks to the staff of Crossroads and especially to Nancy's cousin and great friend Jane Henry and her husband, Scott Jones, who helped Nancy tirelessly throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -