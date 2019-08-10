|
|
NANCY BACKLUNDPassed peacefully away with her husband at her side on August 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's at Fleming, Peterborough. Loving wife of Bill for 40 wonderful and happy years. Predeceased by her parents Archibald and May Whiffen and siblings Margaret Rae, Helen Lunt, Frank Whiffen and Jack Whiffen. A Private Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough, Ontario, 705-745-4683. If so desired, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019