NANCY BARCLAY MINHINNICK Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Toronto Western Hospital with family by her side. She was 76 years young. Nancy grew up in North Toronto and attended Bishop Strachan School before embarking on a 25-plus year career with British Airways. She travelled the world for work and pleasure, gathering stories and making new friends as she went. Nancy was drawn to people, and they to her. So it was no surprise that when she retired from British Airways, she returned to work in customer- facing roles at Eaton's and then Sears. Up until recent years, Nancy also volunteered at Belmont House and St. Michael's Hospital. The greatest beneficiaries of Nancy's kindness and spirit, however, were her family and friends. Nancy loved playing golf and watching 'the tennis.' She had a mean sweet tooth, and an unmistakable - often mischievous - twinkle in her eye, which made her the perfect candidate not only for favourite aunt and great aunt but, to any kid, she was invariably the favourite adult in the room. Nancy's sense of fun and her gift of connecting to others are an important part of the legacy she leaves behind. Nancy will be sadly missed by her sister, Brenda Moroz, and so many others. Although she had no children of her own, Nancy played a formative role in the lives of many 'kids,' including her nieces, Jennifer and Catherine Moroz (Jason Snowdon); her nephews, David Moroz (Angelica Liao- Moroz) and James and Ian Graham; her great-niece Alexandra Snowdon; her great-nephew Nicholas Moroz; and Nicholas McQuire. Nancy also will be warmly remembered by her friends, including Patricia McQuire, Mary Dowson and Trudy Huainig. In keeping with Nancy's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral; the family will celebrate her life at a later date at a private scattering of her ashes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations, earmarked for research, to Parkinson Canada at 4211 Yonge St, Ste 316, Toronto, ON, M2P 2A9 or at parkinson.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019