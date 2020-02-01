|
NANCY CHRISTINE EDWARDS It is with deep sadness that the family of Nancy Christine (Whitehead) Edwards announces her passing on Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at the age of 95, in the Veteran's Wing of Sunnybrook Hospital. Predeceased by parents Pearl and Roy Whitehead, as well as by beloved husband Donald Davidson Edwards, she is survived by loving daughters Ann and Mary Ellen Edwards, and loving son in law, Michael Connolly (Ann). Many thanks to the nurses and care workers at the Veteran's Wing for the exceptional and loving care they provided to Nancy in the ten years she was a resident. Born and raised in Toronto, Nancy attended Whitney Public School, and later St. Clements girls' school. After serving as a WREN in the Women's Royal Navy in WWII, Nancy pursued musical studies at the Royal Conservatory of Music and its Opera School, as well as the Banff School of Fine Arts. Upon graduating, Nancy pursued a performing career in Canada and later in England where she auditioned for and won the position of principal Mezzo Soprano at Covent Garden Opera House. Choosing family over career, Nancy eventually returned to Toronto where she married Donald and raised her daughters. Nancy's dedication to Christian Science and her faith in God, were a central part of her life, her top priority. May she continue her walk with God. Donations to Daily Bread Food Bank gratefully accepted in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020