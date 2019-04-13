You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Wellington Square United Church
2121 Caroline St.
Burlington, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy MCCULLOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Eileen MCCULLOUGH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Eileen MCCULLOUGH Obituary
NANCY EILEEN MCCULLOUGH (née Wade) It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Nancy McCullough surrounded by her family and close friends, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Larry McCullough, and daughter of the late Harry and Bernie Wade. Loving mother of Kathi (Paul), Dave, Kim (Karen), Michael and Jennifer (Jonathan). Cherished grandmother of Ian, Natalie and Aliyah. She is survived by her twin sister Annabelle (Peter), her brother Chris (Jo Ann) and sister in law Emilie. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends, especially her best friends Claire and Ellen. No words can adequately express the sadness we feel with the loss of Nancy. We are blessed to have shared our lives with her. Visitation will take place at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New St., Burlington on Sunday, April 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will take place at Wellington Square United Church, 2121 Caroline St., Burlington, Monday, April 15th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ROCK (Reach Out Centre for Kids) In Memory of Nancy https:// rockevents.ca/event/ in- memory-of-nancy/ Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now