NANCY ELIZABETH PRIDHAM 1931-2020 Nancy died suddenly on June 30th doing what she loved, having a swim at her favorite place in Georgian Bay. Walt her best friend and loving spouse of 67 years, was at her side. Caring mother to Gord (Pam), Sue (Brad Abbott) and Tom (Barb). Grandmother to Tyler (Alison), Jamie (Sarah) and Blake, Tori and Ben and Mackenzie, Austin and Delaney Baie. Great-grandmother to Grayson, Georgia and Amelia. Her strong sense of family kept us all together. There were many family trips across the country and around the globe which included camping, skiing, and an African Safari. Family weekends skiing at Alpine over 35 years and a lifetime of summers at Georgian Bay, enabled the family to bond over numerous activities including tennis, boating, cribbage, and her fabulous strawberry/rhubarb pies. Her love for photography led her to become one of Apple's best customers upping her game with constant training from her grandchildren on multiple new devices. In the early 70's as the women's movement was starting to build, she saw an opportunity to make a difference. A real trailblazer, she was a leader of the Life Skills program for women through the YWCA, which changed the lives of many. She was always strongly rooted in her North Toronto community with close childhood friends who continued on with her to Victoria College (U of T) where she met Walt and many of their great friends. For many years, she volunteered as a docent at the Gardiner Museum, was closely involved in Eglington St. George's United Church and was a bridge enthusiast at Rosedale Golf Club. A voracious reader, she loved her book clubs for friendship and lifelong learning. Due to COVID concerns, a private family service will be held at Eglington St. Georges United Church on July 21st at 11:00 a.m. Friends may view the service online live or shortly thereafter at www,esgunited.org/funeral-services-live
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020