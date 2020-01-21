|
NANCY ELLEN KIMBERLEY (née Hamm) October 8, 1927 - January 16, 2020 Nancy Ellen Kimberley - Passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at 9 p.m. at Markham Stouffville Hospital in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Harold Everett Kimberley, she will be profoundly missed by her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, relatives and the numerous friends she made over the years. Nancy's full life story is detailed on the Dixon-Garland website. In accordance with Nancy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Visitation (11 a.m.) followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony (12 noon) and Reception (1 p.m.) will take place at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home located at 166 Main Street North (Highway 48) in Markham on Sunday, January 26, 2020. We would especially enjoy hearing your favourite memories of Nancy. So, please bring along your stories to share with everyone during the Celebration. We will be inviting people up to personally present them at the Celebration or we can read them on your behalf. You can also add them directly to the Dixon-Garland website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto at alz.to. Condolences, photographs and memories can be forwarded to the Dixon- Garland Funeral Home website at: www.dixongarland.com Email: [email protected] Phone: (905) 294-2030.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020