NANCY GALE JONES 1940 - 2020 Nancy was born on the island of Manitoulin, Ontario. Her family moved around as her father's work with Imperial Oil dictated. Most of her own education was completed in Stratford and Acton and at the Teachers College in Toronto. She later completed her degree at Sir Wilfred Laurier University. She spent her teaching career of 35 years in a number of schools to the west of Toronto working for Boards which eventually amalgamated to become the Peel Region Board of Education. She ended her career at the Woodlands School in Mississauga where she met and married her husband Keith. Nancy was a lifelong animal lover and shared her home with a parade of dogs all of which were rescued. She also rescued a cat which essentially adopted her by arriving at the school where she was working. Nancy volunteered at the Oakville and Milton Humane Society until failing health prevented it. With her husband, Keith, she enjoyed many years of travel and in later years enjoyed wintering in Florida. She retired from teaching in 1995. Sadly she battled scleroderma, an autoimmune disease, for most of her life and having become a cancer survivor, was then diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She spent the last year of her life at Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Facility in Oakville. Nancy is survived by her husband, Keith; stepdaughter, Katherine; stepgrandsons, William and Connor; sister-in-law, Carole; and nephews and nieces, Jim, David, Jeffrey and Joanne; great-nephews and nieces, Graham, Mark, Mitchell, Kristen, Leah and Megan. Also her two beloved dogs, Molly and Louis. Those who wish to honor her memory may make a donation to the Oakville Humane Society. Online condolences can be left at koprivataylor.com
.