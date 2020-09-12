You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Nancy Gale JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY GALE JONES 1940 - 2020 Nancy was born on the island of Manitoulin, Ontario. Her family moved around as her father's work with Imperial Oil dictated. Most of her own education was completed in Stratford and Acton and at the Teachers College in Toronto. She later completed her degree at Sir Wilfred Laurier University. She spent her teaching career of 35 years in a number of schools to the west of Toronto working for Boards which eventually amalgamated to become the Peel Region Board of Education. She ended her career at the Woodlands School in Mississauga where she met and married her husband Keith. Nancy was a lifelong animal lover and shared her home with a parade of dogs all of which were rescued. She also rescued a cat which essentially adopted her by arriving at the school where she was working. Nancy volunteered at the Oakville and Milton Humane Society until failing health prevented it. With her husband, Keith, she enjoyed many years of travel and in later years enjoyed wintering in Florida. She retired from teaching in 1995. Sadly she battled scleroderma, an autoimmune disease, for most of her life and having become a cancer survivor, was then diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She spent the last year of her life at Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Facility in Oakville. Nancy is survived by her husband, Keith; stepdaughter, Katherine; stepgrandsons, William and Connor; sister-in-law, Carole; and nephews and nieces, Jim, David, Jeffrey and Joanne; great-nephews and nieces, Graham, Mark, Mitchell, Kristen, Leah and Megan. Also her two beloved dogs, Molly and Louis. Those who wish to honor her memory may make a donation to the Oakville Humane Society. Online condolences can be left at koprivataylor.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved