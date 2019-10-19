|
|
NANCY GORDON THOMSON (née Fockler) 1933 - 2019 A loving, intelligent, and fun-loving woman with a flair for telling stories, Nancy passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Much loved mother of Lynn (Ben McNally), Laurie (Andy Chisholm), Greg (Sarah). Adored "Nanny" to Yeats, Danielle, Rupert, and Titus McNally; Thomas and Lauren Chisholm; Esper and Noah Thomson. Loving sister to Paul (Maureen), Ken (Nancy); sister-in-law to Dick and Heather Thomson. Pre-deceased by parents, Marjorie and Ewart Fockler. Nancy received a BA from Victoria College, UofT and an OCE Teaching Certificate. She taught high school until she married Tom Thomson, when they moved to Boston where he was at school. There she tutored children with learning disabilities, something she picked up again later when her own children were in school. She loved to teach and she loved to learn. She spent years on the boards of many diverse organizations, from the Festival Singers of Canada and the Shaw Festival, to GSW and Maclean Hunter, and many others. In 1979 she wrote, developed, marketed and taught a course called "Nancy Thomson: Investing for Women." It was the first of its kind in Canada, teaching classes of only women, taught by only women, about money and how to invest it. The company was a huge success and Nancy opened branches in cities across the country. As wonderful as all this worldly success was, her dearest held memories were in the realm of family and friendship. Her study group friends and their decades of intellectual exploration, the Doncliffe Darts (you know who you are), her bridge friends, Muskoka friends, and most of all her loving family. She developed a deep bond with each of her grandchildren and cherished them all as individuals. Summers in Muskoka were treasured. She loved a good party. Nancy and the family would like to thank Dr. Wong and the wonderful team at Sunnybrook, Wing B, fourth floor, especially nurse Laura Stevens, for taking such good care. There will be a celebration of Nancy's life at Lawrence Park Community Church, 2180 Bayview Ave. on Wednesday, October 23rd at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree. There are many good charities in Canada that will do this for you, including Forests Ontario and Evergreen Brick Works (forestsontario.ca, evergreen.ca). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019