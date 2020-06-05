You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy BOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. BOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy J. BOS Obituary
NANCY J. BOS It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Jean Bos (nee Bradford) on May 29, 2020 in Peterborough, Ontario. After a 3-year journey with leukemia, Nancy passed peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Carlo, her three devoted sons Carlo (Ali), Jeffrey (Courtney), Graham (Steph) and her wonderful grandchildren, Matteo, Sophia (Laws), Nathan and Jamie. Nancy's passing is also mourned by her sister-in-law and brother- in- law, Sandra and Morley Lemon, and her nieces Rindy Bradshaw (Tim), Stephanie Roberston (Dan Ouimet) and grandnephews Jake, Max and Robertson and her grandniece Tessa. Nancy was predeceased by her father and mother, the Rev. Douglas and Mrs. Jean Bradford, and her sister, Dr. Lesley Bradford. A virtual celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be most appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -