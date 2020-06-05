|
NANCY J. BOS It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Jean Bos (nee Bradford) on May 29, 2020 in Peterborough, Ontario. After a 3-year journey with leukemia, Nancy passed peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Carlo, her three devoted sons Carlo (Ali), Jeffrey (Courtney), Graham (Steph) and her wonderful grandchildren, Matteo, Sophia (Laws), Nathan and Jamie. Nancy's passing is also mourned by her sister-in-law and brother- in- law, Sandra and Morley Lemon, and her nieces Rindy Bradshaw (Tim), Stephanie Roberston (Dan Ouimet) and grandnephews Jake, Max and Robertson and her grandniece Tessa. Nancy was predeceased by her father and mother, the Rev. Douglas and Mrs. Jean Bradford, and her sister, Dr. Lesley Bradford. A virtual celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be most appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2020