NANCY JANE HENNIGAR Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1938 in Toronto to Margaret (Grant) and Gordon Stephens. She was predeceased by her husband Ross Allan Hennigar. Left to remember her are her daughter Cathy Watson; sons Robert and John Hennigar; her daughter-in-law Cathy Hennigar; and her grandchildren Zachary and Spencer Watson; Paetra and Adele Hennigar; and Ross and Jeff Hennigar. Nancy spent her childhood in Montreal where she attended Iona Avenue School. She graduated from Macdonald College at McGill University with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. During her life she pursued many interests and was at various times a dietician, homemaker, potter, painter, orchid grower, traveller, art lover, past president of the Women's Art Association and passionate supporter of many good causes. A private interment took place on Thursday, May 30th at Spring Creek Cemetery in Clarkson. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her devoted caregiver, Claudia Clemente and the loving staff at 147 Elder Street for making her last years comfortable. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded throughwww.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019