NANCY JANE THURSTON Resident of Sudbury since 1989, died peacefully at her home on March 19, 2019. She was born in Orange, New Jersey, on July 7, 1930 to the late Rev. Gerret Wullschleger and Nancy Wullschleger (nee Campbell). A graduate in Geology from Bryn Mawr in 1952 and in Library Science from the University of Toronto in 1967, she was the long-time head of the Mines Library at the Mines and Minerals Division of the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines, and supervised the relocation of the library from Queens Park to Sudbury thirty years ago. Oma is survived by her loving children, Janet (Gordon) Webb of Chattanooga, Tennessee Ted (Toni) Kavanagh of Pelham, New York, and Gerret (Heather) Kavanagh of Thornhill; also survived by her nine cherished grandchildren, Alex, Barth, Caroline, Will, Peter, Julia, Patrick, Andrew, Timothy; and by her two great-grandchildren, Siqi and Sixian. She is predeceased by her brother, Gerry and will be greatly missed by her sister- in-law, Sonja Wullschleger of Westminster, Colorado. Nancy leaves behind many friends in Sudbury, including members of the Northern Echoes choir for whom she was the long-time accompanist. A lover of music all her life, she went back to university after retiring from the Mines Ministry to earn a Bachelor's degree in Music, and was playing (from memory) her beloved baby grand piano earlier this month. A voracious reader, solver of crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and backyard birdwatcher, she was the most dependable writer of heartfelt, humorous letters to friends and family. She will be especially sad to be missing the Blue Jays opener on March 28th. Friends may join Nancy's family at a memorial service at All Peoples United Church, 400 Antwerp Avenue in Sudbury, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to Salvation Army would be appreciated.Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019