NANCY JEAN BROOKES March 1, 1959 - November 19, 2019 Surrounded in presence and heart by her loving family, Nancy passed away at her home in Toronto on November 19, 2019, ending a struggle with cancer. Beloved wife of James Howard Pollock for 28 years, Nancy was the loving daughter of Vera Brookes and Laurie Brookes, now deceased. She is survived by her daughter, Jessie Brookes Doyle and her husband Seth Graham, Nancy's brothers, John, Gordon and Paul Brookes, and sisters-in-law Ann Brookes, Jackie Stothers and Susan Brookes. Nancy is dearly held in the hearts, also, of her nieces Ariel, Peyton, Delaney and Poppy Brookes and nephew Zachary Brookes. Nancy is also survived and loved by her father-in-law Robert Pollock, brother-in-law Rob Pollock, his wife Robin Pollock and nieces-in-law Anna and Leah Pollock, sister-in-law Marni Smith, her husband Robert Smith and their child Heath Smith. Nancy is also dearly loved by friends who cherish the memory of her gifts of humour, wit, vivacity, commitment and joyful living. The funeral to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, November 30th at Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Avenue in Toronto. The celebration of Nancy's life and gifts begins at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please kindly give to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (for more information, go to www.tlcpc.org) or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019