|
|
NANCY JOANNE LANGMUIR Nancy Joanne Langmuir (née Macdonald), aged 91, died in Toronto on August 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Bob Langmuir and her brothers, Ian and Don. Nancy is survived by her children, Ginny (Ross Grainger), Judy (Jim Porteous), Gavin (Jan), and Doug (Regan Stewart); her grandchildren, Geoffrey and Amy Romer, Matthew and Chris Porteous, Sara, Angus and Evan Langmuir, Thomas and Charlie Langmuir; step- grandchildren, Eden and Matthew Sorensen; and her great-grandchildren, Kael and Juniper Finger. A memorial service will be scheduled when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moorelands Camp (www.moorelands.ca).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2020