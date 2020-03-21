|
NANCY MACMILLAN January 5, 1929 - March 18, 2020 Mom survived the Great Depression, World War II, the Sixties and the Seventies but didn't have the patience to put up with the latest world crises. Born in Sudbury to Allan and Agnes Chalmers, she graduated from Alexander Public School, Sudbury High and Queen's University (Commerce '49 Arts '50). She was active in the University Womens' Club, curled for years at the Boulevard Club, loved a good game of bridge, the cottage at Long Point, Balsam Lake and any rock in northern Ontario but was happiest when surrounded by family. She kept us all grounded and set a sterling example of how to behave in the presence of others. It seems like she was always volunteering, somewhere in Mississauga, usually as treasurer. Over the years she gave her service to the , Red Cross, St Stephen's United Church and especially Hospice of Peel with her good friend Laurie Bennet. Pre-deceased by her husband Ian (1996) she is survived by "My 3 Boys"- Rod, Neil and Andy, grandchildren Brett, Pam, Tom and Lucy, daughters-in-law Leigh and Anne, cherished sister Marion Harbin, and dear cousin Joan Stewart. She particularly enjoyed being the devoted Aunt Nancy to David and Debbie MacMillan and to Jeff, Karen (Princess),Greg and Laura (Pumpkin) Harbin and to all their families. My 3 Boys would like to thank the staff at Port Credit Residences and Healthcare Partners and CCAC who were kind and attentive in her final years and months. Typical of her thoughtfulness and not wanting to put anyone out, she spared us all having to see her go to hospice. And a special thanks to Dorothy Brunsdon, a good friend for over 50 years, who has been our rock these past few months. Mom was blessed to have you in her life. There will not be an immediate funeral. We will have a memorial service at a later date. If you wish to make a charitable donation in her honour, we would ask that you consider the or Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020