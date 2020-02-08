|
|
NANCY MARY PULVER (Hilborn) (nee Topp) Much-loved wife of William (Bill) Pulver, Mom died peacefully on February 4, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her infant son, Paul, she will be greatly missed by her children, John (Holly), Michael (Maggie), David (Kelly) and Peter Hilborn. Also by her grandchildren, Amy (Colin), Jonathan, Elizabeth (Brendan), Johnny (Jamie), Paul, Laura (Matt), Emma, Cait, Julia, Luke and Maya and her great-grandchildren, Christian, Graeme, Owen, Kaylee, JJ and Leni. Mom was a kind woman with a pleasant personality. Friends of her children would often comment on how nice a person she was. An avid reader, she always had a novel or newspaper article on the go, ready for her astute commentary. Mom was a lover of the outdoors, hiking with Bill on the Bruce Trail, x-country skiing in the winter and spending summers at the cottage on Edith Island, Lake Rosseau where her family had roots dating back to 1867 in the town of Rosseau. A long-time member of the Touraine Avenue Bridge Club, she enjoyed many afternoons playing cards with her friends. Mom also attended many plays downtown, and seminars at her alma mater, the University of Toronto. The family would like to thank the Rekai Centre and caregivers Bella, Jessa and Elisabeth for attending to Nancy in the last few months of her life. A memorial service and reception will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home on 159 Eglinton Avenue West. A private burial will be held by the family in Bracebridge in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or SickKids Foundation in Nancy's name.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020