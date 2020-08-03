You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
(905) 881-6003
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy MISKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy MISKIN


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy MISKIN Obituary
NANCY MISKIN, M.Sc. March 4, 1950 - August 1, 2020 Born in Washington, D.C. to Dr. John Edward Hurley, D.D.S. and Mary Patricia Hurley. Nancy grew up in Alexandria, Virginia and graduated Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, University of Maryland and University of Arizona. Nancy came to Canada in the late 1970s to work first for the Addiction Research Foundation, then Dellcrest Children's Centre and as Employee Assistance Program Director of Shell Oil in Ontario. Nancy worked as a chronic pain counsellor and served as President of the Metro Toronto Social Planning Council. She then was a very successful Superior Court Mediator of civil cases in Toronto. Nancy had fun, close friends and loved travel especially to the Canadian north and to the Caribbean. She was proud to become a citizen of Canada in 2004. In 2008 Nancy suffered a disabling stroke, followed by two other strokes in 2018, and in January 2020 soon after returning from a great vacation in Jamaica. Nancy passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday morning August 1, 2020. Nancy is survived by her husband of 37 years, Murray H. Miskin, and their son Daniel (Tao), both lawyers, and a two-year-old grandchild, Maya. She is also survived by her sister Joan Hurley Bergquist (Stephen) of Bethesda, Maryland and her brother John Hurley (Robin) of Stafford, Virginia. Funeral handled by Steeles Memorial Chapel with burial Tuesday August 4, at Little Lake Cemetery in Peterborough. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -