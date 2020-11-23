NANCY ROY (née Neelands) October 5, 1945 - November 19, 2020 Nancy died as a result of a stroke suffered the day after Thanksgiving. She was predeceased by her parents, Don and Christine Neelands, and her sister Patricia Gibson. Nancy was the devoted and adored wife of Bob and dear sister of Margo Bush. She is fondly remembered by her stepdaughter Jeannine and her stepson Marc. She will also be missed by her niece and nephews, Jessica (Aaron Wessel) and their son Charlie, Jamie Gibson and his children, Colin and Alice, Gregor and Carolyn Bush and their children Kaitlyn, Lauren, and Robbie, David and Bryne Bush. Nancy was a longtime member of the Toronto Cricket Club and made many friends both in the gym where she would work out and at the bridge table. A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined.



