You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Nancy ROY
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY ROY (née Neelands) October 5, 1945 - November 19, 2020 Nancy died as a result of a stroke suffered the day after Thanksgiving. She was predeceased by her parents, Don and Christine Neelands, and her sister Patricia Gibson. Nancy was the devoted and adored wife of Bob and dear sister of Margo Bush. She is fondly remembered by her stepdaughter Jeannine and her stepson Marc. She will also be missed by her niece and nephews, Jessica (Aaron Wessel) and their son Charlie, Jamie Gibson and his children, Colin and Alice, Gregor and Carolyn Bush and their children Kaitlyn, Lauren, and Robbie, David and Bryne Bush. Nancy was a longtime member of the Toronto Cricket Club and made many friends both in the gym where she would work out and at the bridge table. A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved