Nancy RUSSELL

NANCY STEWART RUSSELL June 5, 1930 - October 20, 2020 Born June 5, 1930, died October 20, 2020 in the company of family. This occasion was made into a happy one thanks to the compassionate and excellent delivery of Medical Assistance in Dying. Nancy thanks the staff of Belmont House for their support through her and Aubrey's final years. Ever adventurous, Nancy departed this world with her wits intact and her expansive curiosity tempered only by a willingness to let the mystery be. After several days of visits with family and friends, Nancy goes into the mystery to join Aubrey, Sarah, and other precious people of her heart. Fondly bidding her yet another amazing journey are Sandy, Judy, Jennifer, Kelly, Laura, Jeddie, Hazen, Grahame, Camila, Lucas, Tory, cherished cousins, various study groups, walking companions, music lovers and art appreciators. Nancy leaves behind a large volume of unpublished letters to the editor of the Globe & Mail and strong convictions about protecting the arctic. With a lifetime that paralleled the rise of internationalism and the United Nations, she left this world disappointed in Canada profiting from selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and angry with Ottawa's hypocrisies toward the Indigenous peoples and nations of Turtle Island. To celebrate life generally and Nancy's interests particularly, Nancy encourages all to reflect and act to balance and repair the destructive impacts of extractive industries on water and the life it sustains by supporting practices of Indigenous Sovereignty through: Rights Action https://rightsaction.org/
, Yintah Access: www.yintahaccess.com
, Raven Trust: https:// raventrust.com/campaigns/
wetsuweten-2-2/, Idle No More: https://idlenomore.ca/
support-mikmaq-treaty-rights- and-livelihood/, https:// www.facebook.com/
1492LandBackLane/, https://ca.gofundme.com/f/
legal-fund-1492-land-back-lane. Water is Life.