NANCY SHEEDY Unexpectedly on March 22, 2019, her 57th birthday, Nancy Sheedy passed away at her Toronto home. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Mary Sheedy. Cherished sister and sister-in-law to Suzanne Sanci, Peter, Barb (Mark Froud) and Matthew (Maureen Cowan) and the late Paul Sheedy. Proud Aunt to Christina, Vanessa, Denise Sheedy; Lauren and Andrew Froud; Alex and Katie Sheedy. Nancy was a patient, kind and appreciative soul who believed that hugs were the best medicine. A funeral mass is planned for Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 24 Cheritan Ave., Toronto (1 block south of Lawrence on Yonge). A private family burial, alongside her parents, in Lakefield will happen at a later date. In her memory, please consider a donation to Christian Horizons, https:// www.christian-horizons.org/ give who provided compassionate care and support to Nancy these last 12 years. Online condolences may be made through [email protected] com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019