|
|
NANCY TANIS ROBINSON (née Lash) Peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 75. Dear wife of Ian Robinson. Beloved mother of Tanis (Jonathon Feasby), Seanna (Dan Michaluk) and Airlie (Kevin McCann). Loving grandmother to Mack and Calvin Feasby, Hugo and Penny Robinson, and West and Nora Mae McCann. Sister of Timothy Lash and the late Marietta (aka Mouse) Lash; aunt of Zeb Reid (Becky). Lover of all things Muskoka. Touched the lives of so many with her charisma, warmth, generosity, fun and ability to light up the room. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd. on Thursday, September 19th at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In memoriam, donations to CAMH would be appreciated by her family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019