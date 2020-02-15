|
|
NANETTE MARGARET BOWMAN (nee McKean) It is with great sadness that the family of Nanette Bowman announces her passing, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 80 years, after a brief illness. Nanette will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Morag (Peter), and Rosalind (John), their respective nieces, Karen, Roxane, Lesley (Tom) and Pauline (Jamie). Her nieces' children, Ross, Rebekah, Eliana, Blythe, Hayden, Isla, Nolan and Crosby will also fondly remember Nanette. Nanette was predeceased by her husband, David Bowman and her great-nephew Martin. She will be forever remembered by her long time co-worker and friend, Marion McGhie. Born on June 12, 1939, in Glasgow, Scotland, Nanette immigrated to Canada in 1966 and shortly thereafter commenced a long career at General Motors. Nanette loved her garden and, most affectionately, Zweet Pea, her cat of 18 years. The service for Nanette will be private, and a celebration of her life will be held in the spring. The family wishes to thank the health care professionals at Toronto General Hospital and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and Palliative Care Unit at Princess Margaret. Their care and compassion was unwavering and outstanding during this most difficult time. In memory, donations for Nanette can be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 610 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5G 2M9 (https://thepmcf.ca/Donate-Now). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020