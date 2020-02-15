You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Nanette BOWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nanette Margaret BOWMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nanette Margaret BOWMAN Obituary
NANETTE MARGARET BOWMAN (nee McKean) It is with great sadness that the family of Nanette Bowman announces her passing, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 80 years, after a brief illness. Nanette will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Morag (Peter), and Rosalind (John), their respective nieces, Karen, Roxane, Lesley (Tom) and Pauline (Jamie). Her nieces' children, Ross, Rebekah, Eliana, Blythe, Hayden, Isla, Nolan and Crosby will also fondly remember Nanette. Nanette was predeceased by her husband, David Bowman and her great-nephew Martin. She will be forever remembered by her long time co-worker and friend, Marion McGhie. Born on June 12, 1939, in Glasgow, Scotland, Nanette immigrated to Canada in 1966 and shortly thereafter commenced a long career at General Motors. Nanette loved her garden and, most affectionately, Zweet Pea, her cat of 18 years. The service for Nanette will be private, and a celebration of her life will be held in the spring. The family wishes to thank the health care professionals at Toronto General Hospital and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and Palliative Care Unit at Princess Margaret. Their care and compassion was unwavering and outstanding during this most difficult time. In memory, donations for Nanette can be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 610 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5G 2M9 (https://thepmcf.ca/Donate-Now). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -