NAOMI BROOKS June 20, 1931 - February 21, 2019 Daughter of the late Bessie and Louis Budd, sister of the late Inez Epstein and Leonard Budd, devoted mother of Adam and Daniel Brooks, loving mother-in-law of Kerri Kwinter, doting grandmother of Theo, Emma, Taia and Kate. Naomi was born in Kitchener and moved to Toronto when she was a teenager. She was a keen student, loved her summers at camp, and had an especially strong bond with her grandfather and sister. She always exhibited a witty and generous spirit, and all the evidence of the strong, compelling and wonderfully complicated woman she would become. As she grew older, Naomi cultivated a love of the arts, especially for literature and theater, a passion which she ignited in her sons. Her play, If I Catch You Praying, was performed at the Central Toronto Library in the 1960s. She also wrote and directed holiday productions for her congregation at Temple Emanu-El. Naomi wrote through much of her life, with a love of rhyme and rhythm. She often satirized the male- dominated world that she experienced as a woman of independent mind and passion. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her warmth and radiant smile, and her sense of style and taste. Her love and caring support for her children, grandchildren and for her nieces, Leah and Stephanie, was generous and expansive. Naomi struggled with dementia over the last two years, but managed to enjoy a fulfilling and happy time at the SageCare Home, where her bubbling personality, warmth and kindness made her a beloved and cherished member of that community. We loved her dearly and deeply, and will miss her very much. A graveside service will be held on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 10:30 am at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst St. Toronto. Shiva 580 Christie St. # 804 Toronto. Sunday 3 - 6 p.m and Monday, 4 -7 p.m. Donations may be made to the Naomi Brooks Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324.