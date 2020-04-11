|
NATALIA ANNA RITCHIE (née Boguslawska) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Natalia Anna Ritchie. She passed away peacefully at the age of 40 on April 4, 2020, surrounded by her family in her parents' house in Toronto. Natalia is survived by her husband of 13 years, Martin, their daughter Scarlett (10) and son Alfie (6), her parents Hanna and Christopher Boguslawski, her grandmother Irena Gieraltowska, brother John Boguslawski, sister-in-law Angie Swanson, in-laws Knox and Doris Ritchie, sister-in-law Jayne and brother-in-law Joe Wilkinson, her nieces Ella Wilkinson and Sophie Swanson and nephew Jack Wilkinson. Natalia was born in Warsaw, Poland on June 21st, 1979, and moved to Canada with her family as a young child. She attended Unionville High School and graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts in Architectural Studies. In 2006, Natalia and Martin were married and then welcomed Scarlett in 2009 and Alfie in 2013. Her children were the greatest lights of her life. Natalia had a double lung transplant 10 years ago due to her lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis. The lungs that she received from a generous organ donor enabled her to experience an extra decade of life and love. They enabled her to take up alpine skiing, jogging, playing tennis and extra traveling among other things she loved. They also enabled Natalia and Martin to become a family of four and gave her children years of memories with their mom. Natalia lived her life to the fullest, with conviction and never took the important things in life for granted. She left a deep impression on everyone she met and was a strong positive force in the world. She will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later, safer time. Please consider donating to Cystic Fibrosis Canada as a way of remembering Natalia.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020