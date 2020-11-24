You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Natalie BREZDEN
NATALIE BREZDEN (nee Onucky) It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Natalie Brezden on November 19th, 2020. Natalie was born in Sudbury, Ontario to Mary (nee Kacharoski) and John Onucky, and was the eldest of 9 children. Natalie had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Maria (Pavlo Czerwoniak), Christine (Roman Masley); her grandchildren Maya, Taissa, Marc and Sophia; her siblings Alice Diamond, Helen Lew, Stella Onucky, Marilyn Vervega, Harry Onucky and Nancy Onucky; nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband Bohdan and brothers Walter and Roy Onucky. A private funeral will be held, with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Natalie's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Vichnaya Pamyat.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
