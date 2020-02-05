You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Nathan SUSSMAN Obituary
NATHAN SUSSMAN Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Helen (Hindeh) Sussman.Cherished father and father-in-law of Raphael and Ella, Avi and Marsha, Fred, and David.Proud grandfather of Reuven and Arusha, Carli and Jeremy, Shawn, Erez, Jay, Jacob, Sarah, and Rebeccah. Great-grandfather to Oliver, Alexander, Benjamin, and Etai. Predeceased by his siblings, the late Edith Youngstein, Anne Grafstein, Harry Sussman, and Joe Sussman. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews and their children. He was the last of his generation. Special heartfelt thanks to Sunnybrook Veterans Centre K2C team for their exemplary care. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Benjamins Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin). Interment at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, Tzosmerer Section. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
