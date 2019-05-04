NEAL ALLAN PATTERSON On April 27, 2019, Neal Allan Patterson passed away at 78 years old. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Weslie (Isaac). Predeceased by his sister, Glenda. Remembered by his brother- in-law, George (Janet); nieces, Andrea Patterson (goddaughter) and Eva Fedunyk; and nephews, Cameron Isaac, and Michael (Kerrie) Fedunyk and their children. Neal obtained a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alberta. He travelled internationally most of his career, working in the field of telecommunications including SCADA, and spectrum management. Neal had a Viking spirit, a love of nature and a passion for hiking. Along with his favourite boots, he travelled well and often to the Canadian Rockies to hike with friends and family. His last trek was to the Annapurna Sanctuary in Nepal at age 70. He enjoyed both jazz and classical music, loved working with wood, making toys for children and helping friends and family with building projects. He had a dry sense of humour and always had a joke prepared which he delivered with great expertise, much to the delight of listeners. Neal's enthusiasm for life and kind soul will be greatly missed. A private celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. Online condolences and memories may be left at steckleygooderham.com Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019