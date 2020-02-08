|
NECIA JOYCE AMYS (née Lapthorn) We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Necia in the wee hours of February 2, 2020. Born in Charlottetown on March 18, 1943, Necia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Philip Wallace Hewitt Amys. Besides her husband, Necia is survived by her sister Susan McDonald (Stephen), Charlottetown, sister-in-law Heather Amys, Ottawa. She was predeceased by her mother, Joyce, father, Harry and sister-in-law, Anne Pinos (Amys). Necia attended Prince of Wales College, University of Prince Edward Island, and Dalhousie University, graduating with an Arts Degree. Her love of good books led her to the Dalhousie library where she worked for a number of years. It was here that she met her husband, Philip and the two of them headed to Vancouver. As Philip established his dental practice, Necia manned the desk as receptionist. After relocating to Halifax, her interests turned to charitable and social organizations. The Junior League of Halifax was the beneficiary of her talents as editor of their children's magazine and chairman of the Bargain Box among other things. She served on the boards of the Saraguay and RNSYS for a number of years including a year as Chairman of the Board at the Saraguay. Necia loved and appreciated good wine! And therefore was a member of a number of wine societies: German Wine Society, Americian Wine Society, Australian Wine Society, the Italian Wine Society and the Opimian Society. Along with good wines, Necia appreciated good food. Awarded the title, Dame de la Chaine, she was a long standing member of LaChaine des Rotisseurs. Always an Island girl, her heart and soul was invested in their summer home on PEI where she and Philip spent many enviable summers. Necia had a flair for decorating and gardening and loved beautiful things. Her talents were displayed in both their home in Halifax and on their desks and gardens in PEI. She loved playing Bridge, Neptune Theatre, the Symphony, movies and lunching with the girls. She will be sorely missed. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral by request. Donations may be made to your favorite charity or to the . To leave on-line condolences, please visit: www.jasnowfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020