More Obituaries for Neil WILDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil David WILDER

NEIL DAVID WILDER Died peacefully, on Saturday evening September 21, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Hospital, NYC, after a lengthy illness. Neil was surrounded by his devoted wife Tanya and his children Oscar and Maximo, his sister Gillian, brother Robert and his father Alan. He was 59 years old. Neil will be remembered as a proud father, loving husband, intrepid traveller, and as a gifted creative photographer, respected in Europe and England as well as Canada and U.S. Our deepest gratitude to the New York medical team that cared for and supported him over many months. According to Neil's wishes, cremation has already taken place in NYC. Gillian (John), Robert (Jackie), and Alan (Elaine) will be home on Tuesday, September 24, 7-9 p.m. at 69 Sherwood Ave., and again on Wednesday, September 25, 7-9 p.m. at 65 Sheldrake Blvd., Apartment 205. In Neil's memory, write a poem, learn about India, give a gift of happiness to someone you love, take a long walk in the park.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
