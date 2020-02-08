|
|
NEIL EUGENE BURNHAM Passed away on January 19, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at his senior home in Ancaster, Ontario Canada Neil was born on May 8th 1936 in Missoula Montana to Marie and Harry Burnham. His parents divorced and his mother remarried Lloyd Wise when he was in the 1st grade. Nancy and Joyce Wise completed his new family and his new sisters were the same age as he and his older brother Donald. They lived in Milltown, Montana for a year and then moved back to Missoula. Neil graduated from Missoula County High in 1954 and following his graduation he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Paris France as a secretary to a senior officer. He and his life long partner Jim moved to Canada in the 1960's, first to Montreal and then to Toronto where they both worked at the University of Toronto, Jim as a Professor of French and Neil in Human Relations. When Jim passed away, Neil began travelling extensively throughout the world making many friends, started playing more bridge and became a director for three bridge clubs in the Toronto area. He particularly loved bridge cruises, dressed beautifully, was always good to the ladies and loved to dance. Neil is survived by his sister Joyce Castonguay Smith and his sister-in-law Nancy Burnham, plus numerous nieces and nephews. His brother Donald and sister Nancy Wise Blake are also deceased. His beloved niece Renee has taken his ashes back for internment in Montana. He will be greatly missed by us all.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020