You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil BURNHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Eugene BURNHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil Eugene BURNHAM Obituary
NEIL EUGENE BURNHAM Passed away on January 19, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at his senior home in Ancaster, Ontario Canada Neil was born on May 8th 1936 in Missoula Montana to Marie and Harry Burnham. His parents divorced and his mother remarried Lloyd Wise when he was in the 1st grade. Nancy and Joyce Wise completed his new family and his new sisters were the same age as he and his older brother Donald. They lived in Milltown, Montana for a year and then moved back to Missoula. Neil graduated from Missoula County High in 1954 and following his graduation he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Paris France as a secretary to a senior officer. He and his life long partner Jim moved to Canada in the 1960's, first to Montreal and then to Toronto where they both worked at the University of Toronto, Jim as a Professor of French and Neil in Human Relations. When Jim passed away, Neil began travelling extensively throughout the world making many friends, started playing more bridge and became a director for three bridge clubs in the Toronto area. He particularly loved bridge cruises, dressed beautifully, was always good to the ladies and loved to dance. Neil is survived by his sister Joyce Castonguay Smith and his sister-in-law Nancy Burnham, plus numerous nieces and nephews. His brother Donald and sister Nancy Wise Blake are also deceased. His beloved niece Renee has taken his ashes back for internment in Montana. He will be greatly missed by us all.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -