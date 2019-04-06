NEIL I WIENER Neil Irving Wiener, 78, died in Los Angeles on March 18, 2019. Neil was raised in Revere, MA, son of the late Dr. Harry and Helen Wiener. He received a BA from Brandeis University and a PhD in Psychology from New York University. After a post- doctoral year at the University of California, San Diego, he joined the Psychology Department at York University, Toronto. Neil was a dedicated and creative teacher and researcher for over 40 years, focussed on issues related to the biological basis of behaviour. He was knowledgeable about human and animal behaviour, the natural environment, and broad areas of science. He was a kind friend and colleague. Neil was also an avid and eclectic reader, particularly enjoying poetry and all aspects of history, and he loved gardens, art, and music. His grandchildren gave him great joy. Conversation with Neil was lively, challenging, and informative. His absence is deeply felt by his wife of 52 years, Myra; his son Benjamin and daughter- in-law Monika; his grandchildren, Henry, Isaac, and Josephine; his sister and brother-in-law Judith and Leonard Freedberg; his nephews Daniel and Andrew Freedberg; and his brother-in- law Joel Bernstein. Friends and family will gather in Toronto to remember Neil on April 28 at 4:30 p.m. in the Gardiner Museum. Donations in memory may be made to the Teaching Garden, Toronto Botanical Garden at torontobotanicalgarden.ca And /or The Wiener Family Charitable Fund at neilwiener. jewishfoundationla.org. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019