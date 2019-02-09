NEIL MICHAEL WILLIAM SULLIVAN January 7, 1923 - January 30, 2019 Neil Sullivan died peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 96 years of age. Neil was born on January 7, 1923, in Portage la Prairie Manitoba. He was the second son of Lorne and Margaret Sullivan (Ironside), and was predeceased by older brother, John (Jack), and younger brother, Hamilton. Neil is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Joanne Noareen Helen (Ruttan); his daughter, Roberta Lynne Bayer (Sullivan); and son, Michael John Sullivan. Also by Roberta's husband, Thomas Francis Bayer of Paeonian Springs, Virginia, USA; their sons, Peter Christopher Lawrence and Nicholas Thomas Neil; as well as by Michael's wife, Carole Ida (Pinet) of Newmarket Ontario, and their daughter, Jacqueline Ashley. Neil was a gracious and caring husband and father. He was a veteran of the Second World War, afterwards attending the University of Manitoba, where he graduated in accounting. Neil and Joanne married in 1948. In 1963, Neil and Joanne moved to Guelph when he became comptroller of the Federated Colleges, which were administered by the Ontario Department of Agriculture. Then in 1965 he became comptroller of the University of Guelph, formerly the Ontario Agriculture College. The funeral was held at St George's Anglican Church, Guelph, Ontario, January 16, 2019. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019