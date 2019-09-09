You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelda PISCINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelda PISCINI


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelda PISCINI Obituary
NELDA PISCINI September 4, 2019, Nelda Piscini, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at age 86, in Toronto. Nelda was born on November 12, 1932 in Regina, Saskatchewan. An alumnus of Ohio State University, she married Kelly Woodruff in 1953. She was active in the early days of Toronto's theatre community as a fundraiser, with the Women's Association of the Mining Industry of Canada (past President) and Lawrence Park United Church. Nelda had a great passion for life and travel, and was remarried in 1985 to Italo Piscini in Italy. She lived in Rome, Italy until Italo's passing in 1993 when she returned to Toronto. Nelda is survived by her two children Margaret and Calvert Woodruff. A reception will be held in Toronto at Humphrey Funeral Home, on Saturday, September 21 st from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now