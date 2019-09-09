|
NELDA PISCINI September 4, 2019, Nelda Piscini, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at age 86, in Toronto. Nelda was born on November 12, 1932 in Regina, Saskatchewan. An alumnus of Ohio State University, she married Kelly Woodruff in 1953. She was active in the early days of Toronto's theatre community as a fundraiser, with the Women's Association of the Mining Industry of Canada (past President) and Lawrence Park United Church. Nelda had a great passion for life and travel, and was remarried in 1985 to Italo Piscini in Italy. She lived in Rome, Italy until Italo's passing in 1993 when she returned to Toronto. Nelda is survived by her two children Margaret and Calvert Woodruff. A reception will be held in Toronto at Humphrey Funeral Home, on Saturday, September 21 st from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019