NEO JOHN TUYTEL We are saddened to announce that Neo John Tuytel died on May 7, 2019. Neo was born on September 4, 1956 in Vancouver. He was a husband, father, brother, son, lawyer, and friend, and lived all these roles with passion and conviction. He practised law in Vancouver for nearly 35 years and had a keen sense of fairness and justice. He loved travelling, reading voraciously, hiking and biking in the mountains, silliness and laughter, and, most of all, his family. Neo is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Dyna, son John, daughter-in-law Selena, brother Casey, and a much loved extended family. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Mary's church, 2490 West 37 Avenue, Vancouver.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 22 to May 26, 2019