You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Mary's Kerrisdale Anglican Church
2490 West 37th Avenue
Vancouver, BC V6M 1P5
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's church
2490 West 37 Avenue
Vancouver, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neo TUYTEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neo John TUYTEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Neo John TUYTEL Obituary
NEO JOHN TUYTEL We are saddened to announce that Neo John Tuytel died on May 7, 2019. Neo was born on September 4, 1956 in Vancouver. He was a husband, father, brother, son, lawyer, and friend, and lived all these roles with passion and conviction. He practised law in Vancouver for nearly 35 years and had a keen sense of fairness and justice. He loved travelling, reading voraciously, hiking and biking in the mountains, silliness and laughter, and, most of all, his family. Neo is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Dyna, son John, daughter-in-law Selena, brother Casey, and a much loved extended family. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Mary's church, 2490 West 37 Avenue, Vancouver.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 22 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.