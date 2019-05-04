THE REV. NETTIE IRMA JEANETTA HOFFMAN (Wilson) Surrounded by her family, Nettie entered into the life beyond death on April 29, 2019 after 91 remarkable years. Nettie completed her B.A. at the University of Western Ontario in 1947 and her B.D. at Emmanuel College, University of Toronto. In 1950, she was ordained as a United Church minister. She served in 2 charges in Grey County and then accepted a call to St. James United Church in Montreal (1955 to 1960). Nettie was the first ordained female minister in the Province of Quebec. It was there that she met and married her loving husband of 54 years, The late Rev. Dr. John Hoffman, former Principal of Emmanuel College. She was a life-long servant of the Church and brought music, laughter, and love to many gatherings. In 2008 Nettie received The Province of Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship for her enduring and tireless support of refugees. She was the beloved mother of Jeanetta (Philip), John (Blandine) and Sandy (John), and dearly loved grandmother of Justin, Erin, Adrienne, Shawn, Colin, Louise and Charles. Daughter of the late Rev. Merrill and Jean (Ashford) Wilson, she was predeceased by her three brothers, Paul, Don, and Ralph. Survived by her sisters- in-law, Anna Wilson and Lucille McBeth (Cecil), she was also sister-in-law to the late William Hoffman (Margaret). Aunt Nettie is fondly remembered by her nine nieces and nephews. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Rosedale United Church, 159 Roxborough Drive, Toronto on Saturday, May 11th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Church of Canada Mission and Service Fund or Farm Radio International would be appreciated. 'In life, in death, in life beyond death, we are not alone. God is with us. Thanks be to God.' Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019