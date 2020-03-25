You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Nettye LEWIS


1927 - 2020
NETTYE LEWIS 1927 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nettye Lewis, beloved wife of Lawrence Lewis for 73 years. Nettye passed peacefully in Toronto at North York General Hospital on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Loving mother of Audrey and Janice, and mother-in-law of Mitchell, adoring 'Nanny' of Hannah and Jacob (Lisa), Adrianne (Shilin) and Blaire (Adam), and great-grandmother to Jacob and Lisa's children Jack and Mia. Nettye was predeceased by her younger brother, Nathan and older sister, Miriam. Nettye was loved by everyone she met. She had a passion for bridge and was often club champion. Nettye loved to travel and took many trips with Larry to Italy to buy shoes for the family shoe business. Nettye loved people and the parties she hosted with Larry were memorable for their warmth and spirit of community among a large group of loving friends. A committed grandmother who took every opportunity to travel to Toronto to watch her grandchildren grow up, never missing a birthday or ball game or important family occasion. Larry and the family want to express utmost appreciation to the entire team at Amica at Bayview Gardens for caring for Nettye with such love and compassion. The family would also like to thank Cristy Wagan who was so lovingly devoted to Nettye over the past six years. Donations in Nettye's memory may be made to 'Amica Helping Hands Charity' at: https://www.amica.ca/helping-hands-charity The funeral will be private and no shiva will be held. A celebration of Nettye's life will be held in the summer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -