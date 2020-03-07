|
NEVART ROSE SARKISYAN August 22, 1949 - February 17, 2020 Nevart was born in Istanbul, and lived first in Switzerland and then France where she received her education. She will be fondly remembered by so many for her zest for life, lively companionship, great hospitality, keen intelligence and compassion for those less fortunate. She was well travelled, well read, spoke four languages fluently, and would love any opportunity to get out of the city and enjoy nature and all it had to offer. Over the years she successfully worked as an administrator, actress, French language teacher, proofreader and translator. She will be missed by her cousins Greg and Anne-Marie Kirkoryan and family, Garo and Marsha Kirkoryan, and many friends in Canada and around the world. A private burial has taken place. We will celebrate Nevart's life at a later date with good food, wine and a great atmosphere.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020