|
|
NICHOLAS ARNOLD DUQUETTE OWENS January 15, 1995 - May 26, 2020 Junior accountant, entrepreneur, sprint canoe paddler, bargain-hunter. Death by misadventure. Nick is survived by parents, Eric and Laurel; sister, Ellie; brother and C-2 partner, Patrick; younger brothers, Jeff and Jess; grandfather, Arnold; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nick lived his life in our small house, surrounded by a tight-knit Clan of other loving, generous families in the Beach neighborhood of Toronto. He was intensely loyal to his family. When Nick was the youngest of three, and the family moved from a two to a four-bedroom house, the siblings refused to decamp from their shared room. Individuality meant little in this family and so everyone did the same sports to get the group discount: canoe/kayak racing in the summers with the Balmy Beach Canoe Club and hockey at Victoria Village in winter. Nick's second family was the Wust-Hobbs' who took him on trips to the Maine coast and to grandparents' homes on Lake Simcoe and Dunedin. Every fall the siblings spent a weekend with Auntie Kathy and Uncle David, picking apples, making pies and working through the list of fun activities Uncle David had planned. As young men, Nick and Pat loved their trips to California to see the Owens Clan, explore the desert with Arnold and lie by the pool at Auntie Lisa's. Nick graduated from St. Denis, Neil McNeil HS, Brock University and Humber College. In January he was hired as an accountant and began working towards his CPA designation. Accounting was a natural fit. Growing up, Nick would ask his mother and fellow bargain-hunter "what'd you pay for that?" and when she told him, he would say "you paid too much". Only since his death have we learned that he was well on his way to amassing his fortune through savings and shrewd investments. Nick was going places.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020