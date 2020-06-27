|
NICHOLAS (Nick) FRANKEL March 9, 1936 - April 15, 2020 It is with deep sadness and memories of a wonderful life that we announce the peaceful passing of Nicholas at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born in London, England, to composer Benjamin Frankel and Joyce Rayner, Nicholas will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Pamela (nee Edwards), proud sons Jonathan (Anna) and Christopher Benjamin, and brother Jeremy Frankel and his late wife, Joanne. Beloved grandfather to Nicole Erin and Owen Valdis, and uncle to Timothy (Deanne), Justin (Michelle), and Edward (Julia) and their families. Nicholas immigrated to Montreal in the early 1950s following his national service with the British Army. Marrying Pamela in 1969, they embarked on a 50-year journey filled with love, adventure, and contributions to the community. Nick adored his family and friends, and he took great pleasure and pride in spending time with his sons and grandchildren, and teaching them, through the way he lived his own life, to be kind and generous to others, to celebrate family and friends, and to face the challenges of life with love, courage, and poise. From ski trips to hiking to golf, to early days sharing the Red Brick cottage in the Eastern Townships with lifelong friends, to sailing the Fireball on lake Memphremagog and tearing around the country roads in his British racing green MG, and to the many happy years with Pamela and their family at the cottage in Vale Perkins, Nick lived each day as a gift. Even as his disease progressed, it was with the admiration of many that he never let it dampen his spirits, and he always greeted friends with a warm smile and a kind word. Over a 33-year career, Nick rose to become a senior executive and managing director at Marsh & McLennan insurance brokers and had the opportunity to work on several landmark projects including Expo 1967, the Churchill Falls hydroelectric project, and Place Ville Marie. He dedicated his time to many community causes, including serving on the board of the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON). Nick will be greatly missed, but he will live on in the many family memories and friendships made over a wonderful life. Donations in his memory can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of Canada. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020