NICHOLAS JAMES GRAY July 5, 1955 - July 14, 2020 Nick died peacefully at home. Son of Araby Lockhart and Jack Gray, graduate of Queen's University, he had a long and distinguished career as a production manager and producer of films and television series. His greatest accomplishment was his family, Rowan, Brenna, Thyra, Dorigen and Wynne, each of whom he adored unreservedly. He is survived by his mother, his children and partner Dorigen Fode, his siblings and their families and many cousins. 'Keep smiling.' In memory donations made be made to The AFC (Actors Fund of Canada) or Diabetes Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 17 to July 21, 2020