You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas James GRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas James GRAY Obituary
NICHOLAS JAMES GRAY July 5, 1955 - July 14, 2020 Nick died peacefully at home. Son of Araby Lockhart and Jack Gray, graduate of Queen's University, he had a long and distinguished career as a production manager and producer of films and television series. His greatest accomplishment was his family, Rowan, Brenna, Thyra, Dorigen and Wynne, each of whom he adored unreservedly. He is survived by his mother, his children and partner Dorigen Fode, his siblings and their families and many cousins. 'Keep smiling.' In memory donations made be made to The AFC (Actors Fund of Canada) or Diabetes Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 17 to July 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -