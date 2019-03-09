NICHOLAS JOSEPH LUCAS Nicholas Joseph Lucas passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in his 94th year. Predeceased by his wife, Virginia, in 2003. Survived by his children, Edmund (Chrisoula), Nicolette and Lisa (Jay); and eight grandchildren, Christopher, Brittany, Arianne, Zoe, Ian, Virginia, Alexia and Andreas. Born in Toronto, he moved to Athens with his family in his early teens where he was caught in the war and served in the British Army. They returned to Toronto on the first Canadian ship home and Nicholas completed his Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of Toronto. He went on to an illustrious career as an entrepreneur and executive with Toromont Industries. Despite setbacks, his fortitude always kept him moving forward. He loved spending time in his garden, making ikebana flowers and travelling the world. Special thanks to Fatima for her constant devotion and the wonderful sixth floor staff at Toronto Grace Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held later. Donations can be made to Toronto Grace Hospital, Finance Department, The Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre, 650 Church Street, Toronto, ON M4Y 2G5 or at torontograce.org Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019