NICHOLAS STEPHEN MALAJCZUK Passed away suddenly on March 17, 2019, after a short illness. Professor at George Brown College. He showed us how to appreciate joy, beauty, kindness, sensitivity, and love. Nick leaves his mother; brothers, Anthony (Sandra) and Peter (Alena); and nieces, Anne-Marie and Alena. Visitation at Cardinal Funeral Home, Bathurst Chapel, March 21, 2019, 6:30-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass, St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Toronto, March 22, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, Oakville, following service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019