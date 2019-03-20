You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel
366 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON M5T 2S6
(416) 603-1444
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Cardinal Funeral Home, Bathurst Chapel
366 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral
Toronto, ON
Nicholas Stephen MALAJCZUK Obituary
NICHOLAS STEPHEN MALAJCZUK Passed away suddenly on March 17, 2019, after a short illness. Professor at George Brown College. He showed us how to appreciate joy, beauty, kindness, sensitivity, and love. Nick leaves his mother; brothers, Anthony (Sandra) and Peter (Alena); and nieces, Anne-Marie and Alena. Visitation at Cardinal Funeral Home, Bathurst Chapel, March 21, 2019, 6:30-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass, St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Toronto, March 22, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, Oakville, following service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
