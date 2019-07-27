|
NICHOLAS WILLIAM SHUGALO (Nic) March 18, 1934 - July 17, 2019 Passed away in Richmond Hospital. Nic was born in Poland to William and Olga Shugalo. They immigrated to Canada in 1939. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Sheila Turgeon; son, Leonard (Irma); sister, Nina (Dymetro); brother, Ed (Brenda); grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler and Allyce; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons, Raymond, and Hugh; and sisters, Carson and Hope. Nic was raised in Winnipeg until moving to Vancouver in 1958. Nic was a political activist in the socialist movement. He dedicated many hours and hard work to causes he felt strongly about: defence of the Cuban revolution, the fight against the Vietnam war and support for workers unions. The last years of his working life were spent with BC Hydro as an electrician. He was an enthusiastic skier, cyclist, traveller and lover of the arts especially opera and Vancouvers Bard on the Beach. Nic will be remembered for his passion for life, devotion to family and outrageous bidding while playing bridge. Thank you, Nic, for your love and fun times.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019