NICOLETTA DEL DUCA 1928-2020 Peacefully on October 29, 2020 at home in Toronto in the loving care of her devoted husband Giovanni-John and cherished children Vincent (Clara), Maria Teresa (Michael) and Mattea (predeceased by Christopher). Beloved grandmother to Nicoletta, Jonathan, Esther, Michael and Jonah and great-grandmother to Jacob, Jordan, and Clara. Survived by her sister Rosa-Zia Sina, her sisters-in-law, Carmelina and Graziella and nephews and nieces in Italy and Canada. Born Nicoletta Lagrande in Peschici Gargano, Italy on December 6, 1928. It was there, on the coast of the Adriatic, that she married her life-long love Giovanni Del Duca. The family decided to pursue that life in Canada and Giovanni left to become established in Windsor, then Toronto. When it was time to be reunited, Nicoletta, with a mixture of courage and excitement, fueled by anticipation and love, travelled cross country with her 2, 5 & 6 year old children to the Mediterranean and without the benefit of English sailed for Halifax on March 1, 1962 arriving 10 days later. Then they made their way to Toronto. Nicoletta and Giovanni would never be apart again. The family was hardworking and established a home in Guildwood Village that was filled with love and accommodated a significant backyard garden (farm!). Extended family and her children's friends were always welcome. A place at the table was always available, homemade meals and wine were freely shared & the best of life was lived. Nicoletta was the centre of it all and everyone became a member of her family. Her family always came first. Their best interests were her only interest. She was a source of unceasing security and love. She was Giovanni's left and right hand in the many home projects he undertook, whether holding the ladder, handing him a hammer, or helping with the 'harvest'. She loved to cook and thankfully taught those skills to her children who went so far as to film her at the stove so her recipes and technique would be captured for generations to follow. Nicoletta was a kind and loving person, whose fate will 'not be a matter of indifference to God.' The family wish to thank all those who have extended their warmest condolences which have been of great support and are much appreciated. Donations may be made to: UHN OpenLab: Supporting Seniors during COVID-19 http://support.tgwhf.ca/goto/NicolettaDelDuca