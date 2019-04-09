NILS JENSEN July 26, 1949 - April 7, 2019 A Life Well Lived It is with broken hearts we announce that Nils died on April 7, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Nils is survived by his loving wife, Jean and sons, Nicholas (Helen) and Stewart. Nils died as he lived, with dignity, strength, humour and by making new connections with everyone around him until the end. Nils was born in Denmark on July 26, 1949. His family emigrated to Canada in 1957, living in Montreal then Ottawa. Nils received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Ottawa, and then a law degree from Osgoode Hall, Toronto. He moved to Vancouver in 1975, where he met his Scottish lass, Jean. In Vancouver and later Nelson, Nils worked as a Crown Prosecutor before he and Jean moved to London, England where Nils received a Master of Law degree from the London School of Economics. Upon returning to Canada, Nils taught law at Carleton University in Ottawa and then worked again as a Crown Prosecutor and defence lawyer throughout the Ottawa Valley. Their two sons were born in Ottawa. In 1995, Nils, Jean, Nicholas, and Stewart moved to Oak Bay, where he would live for the rest of his life. In Victoria, Nils continued to practice as a Crown Prosecutor and to teach law part-time at UVic. In 1996, Nils was elected as a councillor to Oak Bay Municipal Council. He served 15 years as a Councillor before becoming the Mayor of Oak Bay in 2011, a position he held with great pride until 2018. Nils also served the broader community by acting as the Chair of the CRD, and as Chair of the Water Board for 12 years, during which time he helped preserve water security for the region. Nils will be remembered as a 'people person' who truly cared about those around him. He was a consummate volunteer as a coach for his children's scouting and sporting activities, and for community events throughout the region. Nils was also a community leader who dedicated his time to improving the world around him. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at the BC Cancer Agency and the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their gentle care, especially Drs. Vergidis, Brown, and Maskey, and to Dr. Paton of the Eye Care Centre, Vancouver. A memorial service for Nils will be held at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre, 2121 Cadboro Bay Road at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mayors' Art Legacy Fund. Donations can be sent to Oak Bay Municipal Hall, 2167 Oak Bay Avenue, contact Warren Jones (250-598-3311) or visit www.oakbay.ca for additional details. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019